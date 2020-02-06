Advertisement

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 / 3:51 PM EST

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Salt City Market in downtown Syracuse has taken another important step toward its planned opening in November.

The Food Hall selected the eight retailers, known as “Fab 8”, who prepare and serve their kitchens there.

There will be a strong presence of soul and southern cuisine as well as Southeast Asian dishes.

“I think a lot of what we’re going to do is new to people. I hope and trust that we do some really brave things, some exciting things that people haven’t seen before, even if they’re familiar with these kitchens are not very familiar, and I know that we also have to offer comfort. ”Market Manager Adam Sudmann tells NewsChannel 9.

Each of the “Fab 8” was surprised by the news after months of recruiting, training and public auditions.

“It was a shock, it was a welcome surprise,” said Dreamer Glen, one of the “Fab 8”. She brings her soul food to the market.

“We were able to make a site visit and actually walk around the site, and it became very, very real and it’s exciting,” she adds.

Duyen Nguyen will come to her in one of the eight food stalls with a bakery. “Although my mother has had a bakery in Vietnam for so long, I learned the technique from her, but after everything I see out there, I made my own recipe,” she explains.

Sudmann says: “We had a big meeting on Monday where I accompanied them through 2020 and what’s next, all the business development, all the events we have, the attitude, the brand development.”

The market is about to start looking for two existing food companies to join the “Fab 8” and fill in the 10 food stands.

“No startups, but looking for existing companies that want to open a second location and have this mentoring mentality,” says Sudmann.

The building itself is also progressing quickly. A lot of concrete has been poured and steel will rise in the next few weeks.

The Salt City Market is supported by the Allyn Foundation. It will be 78,000 square meters, four stories high, and will be on the corner of South Salina Street and West Onondaga Street.

It will offer 10 food stalls, a grocery store, a coffee bar operated by Salt City Coffee, and a teaching kitchen. Office space is housed on the second floor of the building and 26 apartments on the two upper floors.

