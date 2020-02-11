Advertisement

Regardless of whether you followed the leaks or tuned in to Samsung’s Unpacked event on February 11, you have probably seen that the new Galaxy S20 Ultra is equipped with 100x zoom – Space Zoom.

That seems like a positively crazy number. 100 times magnification of a smartphone? Absurd.

Except not really.

Advertisement

Samsung may be the first to claim 100x zoom, at least in Canada, but it’s definitely not the first to use the technology to do this. Huawei beat Samsung with the P30 Pro, which had a 50x zoom.

Both phones are based on the same technology to get a big zoom, but Samsung does some things differently. This is how it works.

Manufacturers can use more technology with periscope cameras

Initially, the S20 Ultra used a periscope-style lens like the P30 Pro. Periscope cameras are on the side, in contrast to the typical cameras in smartphones. A standard camera positions the sensor directly behind the lens, but this limits placement based on the thickness of the phone.

By using a periscope system to reflect the light entering the camera, and by arranging the lens and sensor on the side, manufacturers can install much longer camera stacks and larger sensors because they can use the length of the phone instead of the thickness.

Huawei has built a 5x optical zoom into the periscope camera on the P30 Pro. In order to achieve the 50x zoom, the camera software enlarges the 5x optical zoom and cuts it off digitally. Unfortunately, the result is usually not good.

While we haven’t had a chance to take a closer look at the Galaxy S20 Ultra camera yet, Patrick O’Rourke of MobileSyrup said test images he saw while using the Ultra weren’t particularly good.

However, the Huawei P30 Pro also had a “sweet spot” at the 10x hybrid zoom. It combined both optical 5x zoom and digital zoom to get some surprisingly great results. This is likely to be the case with the S20 Ultra too, but we don’t currently know how high the Ultra’s optical zoom is. After a few tests, however, we’ll likely get to know the S20 Ultra’s sweet spot for zoom photography.

A larger sensor and adjustable pixels help with space zoom

Another important note for the S20 Ultra’s space zoom camera is that it uses a massive 48-megapixel sensor, although this isn’t the largest sensor in the Samsung camera.

The biggest advantage of the larger sensor should be the digital zoom. The more pixels used, the more detailed the crop should be. However, this is not the only benefit.

Samsung also claims that the pixels are getting smaller due to the lighting conditions. Although the company hasn’t discussed this in more detail, it may be able to group the pixels and use a version of pixel binning. Pixel binning combines several pixels into one – for example four pixels that form a “quad” act as one pixel – effectively reducing the resolution by four times and increasing the sensitivity by four times.

Samsung is likely to use the 48-megapixel pixel binning sensor to improve space zoom in low light.

According to Samsung, S20 users can apply the zoom-in contribution. Again, it’s not entirely clear how this works, but it’s likely that the feature uses the massive sensor and larger images to adjust things accordingly. The regular S20 and S20 + also have 30x space zoom, but don’t seem to use a periscope camera.

Ultimately, the technology that Samsung has packed into its cameras – especially the S20 Ultra’s periscope space zoom lens – is impressive. Although we don’t yet know all the details of how things work, if these cameras work as well as Samsung claims, we could have a new smartphone photo master.

Advertisement