Every foldable smartphone that has been released so far has considerable compromises.

For example, the Samsung Galaxy Fold is an undeniable technical achievement, but it’s bulky, has a relatively useless display on the front, and isn’t a great smartphone beyond the flip-up screen.

Not to mention the foldable plastic screen, which feels poor compared to other high-end smartphones – even after a minor redesign after problems with early media units – and the fact that it costs an astonishing 2,599 CAD.

It is obvious that foldable screens are still in the works and that in many ways the fold was a not yet finished but still incredibly cool product. Do not get me wrong. I’ve been writing about foldable display technology for over a decade at this point, and it really felt like a breakthrough moment when I finally got my hands on the fold (which is probably why my first impressions of the smartphone have been resoundingly positive were ).

Looking back, however, I don’t think I can recommend anyone to buy the fold.

With that in mind, I hope it will be the first foldable smartphone that won’t make any significant compromises if the rumors about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip don’t end.

Leaks indicate that the next foldable Samsung smartphone will have surprisingly high-quality specifications, including last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, a 6.7-inch AMOLED FHD + display, and a new “hinge” that folds the unsightly fixed, which is visible when opening the Galaxy Fold.

As impressive as the fold is, the fold you can always see when the device is fully deployed is hard to ignore once you notice it.

Interestingly, the Z Flip also has a 1.05-inch display, which is designed for notifications and the display of the time. Similar to the external display of the fold, however, it is much cheaper and more passive in terms of battery life.

Although I really appreciated the Fold’s massive 7.3-inch screen, I found it to be incredibly bulky in practice, especially when I wanted to quickly pull out the phone during my often crowded commute. Since the Z-Flip folds like a shell, this is probably not a problem.

The Motorola Razr does address some of these issues, including resolving the visible wrinkle issue. However, it also has some notable drawbacks. On the one hand, the smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor of the middle class instead of the high-end Snapdragon 855 or 865.

In addition, early reports indicate that its unique hinge makes a strange clicking sound. Of course, it is possible that the not yet announced Samsung Galaxy Z Flip suffers from similar design flaws.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip – First hands on video pic.twitter.com/4b8Uzt5kRB

– Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) February 2, 2020

The overall impression of the Razr moves between the future of smartphones and an unabashed step backwards. While people who have a nostalgic connection to the Razr appreciate this retro look, I prefer the forward-looking aesthetics of the Galaxy Z Flip.

It looks like a modern version of the classic Game Boy Advance SP handheld from Nintendo when folded. Look at the picture above and you will see what I mean.

The Z flip is not there yet. We don’t even know for sure if it does exist, although the recent stream of leaks suggests that this is almost certainly the case. I have not yet touched or seen the phone and do not know if it will come to Canada. Given Samsung’s recent Galaxy Fold success story, there is a possibility that the Z Flip may have a bug that is ruining the device.

The optimistic side of me hopes, however, that this will not be the case, because if the leaks and rumors are right, the Galaxy Z Flip looks like the first foldable smartphone that I am actually interested in and that I can only accept is one ridiculous amount of money.

