The Santa Ana Council approved on Tuesday evening the dissolution of council committees dealing with issues such as public security, code enforcement, legislative affairs, and youth, education, and community services.

In a 4-2 vote, the councilors dissolved four committees, including a joint committee with the Santa Ana Unified School District that did not meet in about a year and a half.

The Council first set up such committees in 1999 and reviews them annually to assess whether they are still necessary and who, according to staff, should be represented on those committees. City administrator Kristine Ridge said the dissolved committees cost the city about $ 55,000 a year.

City councilor Phil Bacerra said they were superfluous. Mayor Miguel Pulido questioned the purpose of the committees and described some as “dysfunctional”. Bacerra and Pulido joined Vicente Sarmiento and Juan Villegas to dissolve them.

Councilor David Penaloza said he was okay with dismantling the joint committee that had not met in a long time but wanted to keep the others because “the community … likes this additional level of government at which they participate and are constructive Can make contributions. ” City Councilor Jose Solorio, who joined Penaloza in a no vote, said the deletion of all committees was “bad for public engagement and transparency”.

City Councilor Cecilia Iglesias was not present. In a short interview on Wednesday, she said she was surprised by the Council majority vote and questioned the cost of $ 55,000 when most of the participants in the meetings are employees.

Local residents who contacted the council prior to the vote said they were concerned after the Association of Police Officers Villegas and Iglesias asked to leave the public security committee, saying, “They have done so by declaring and taking action proved that they are unsuitable to monitor this important function of the city government. “Villegas and Iglesias were against the police raise last year. The police association is funding a recall against Iglesias.

