The Powerball jackpot for February 8, 2018 is $ 60 million. The drawing on Saturday evening will take place shortly after 11 p.m.

This page can be bookmarked and updated to see if you have the winning numbers. Today’s Powerball jackpot for February 8, 2018 is estimated at $ 60 million, with a cash option of $ 42.9 million. The jackpot could increase if, according to official information, further lottery projections are sold.

The winning numbers for the $ 50 million Powerball Jackpot on Wednesday (February 5th, 2018) were: 23-30-35-41-57 with a Powerball of 02. The Powerplay was 3x.

There was no grand winner on Wednesday, but a ticket was sold in New York that matched all five white balls – and missed the red Powerball. Since the Power Play was purchased for an additional $ 1, the second prize ticket is worth $ 2 million instead of $ 1 million.

The last winner of the main prize was a week and a half ago on January 29th. The ticket, which was sold at a 7-Eleven store on Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs, Florida, was a $ 394 million grand prize for $ 274.6 million in were paid out in cash. This 7-Eleven store will receive $ 100,000 for the sale of the winning ticket.

The last ticket that previously won the top prize was sold in California on November 2, 2019 for a jackpot of $ 150 million. Since then, the Powerball jackpot has increased 33 times before the Bonita Springs ticket was purchased on January 29, 2020.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets were sold in Texas in January 2020. None of the tickets were a winner and the jackpot continued to rise for every game in the new year.

Scott McDonald / Newsweek

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338 regardless of the jackpot size, according to the Powerball website.

Powerball is a multi-state lottery played every Wednesday and Saturday and one of the two largest lottery jackpot games in the United States. Powerball jackpots start at $ 40 million, and other prizes are paid out with a $ 1 to $ 2 million power play. Tickets cost $ 2. You can check tonight’s numbers or any previous winning numbers on the official Powerball website.

The other multi-state lottery is Mega Millions, which is played on Tuesdays and Fridays. As with Powerball, after winning a jackpot, the jackpot is reset to $ 40 million and a series of numbers equals $ 2, with an option of $ 1 to multiply the winnings by a megaplier. Here you will find the Mega Millions website, where you can read more information or previous figures.

There are nine ways to win money on Powerball. Just getting the Powerball without other numbers pays out $ 4, and even more if the Powerplay is bought for an extra dollar. The same payout is for one ball plus Powerball, and $ 7 is the payout for two correct numbers with the Powerball or three correct numbers without a Powerball.

If all five white, numbered balls have been selected but the red Powerball is incorrect, the payout will be $ 1 million. If you choose the Powerplay, the payout is even higher.

On Saturday evening we will announce the payouts of the Powerball draw on February 8th, 20 and will tell you if there is a winner and where that winner came from, if so.

Here are the best Powerball jackpot prizes ever

1.US $ 1.586 billion (1/13/2016)

Winning tickets sold in California, Florida and Tennessee

2,768.4 million USD (03/27/2013)

Single ticket sold in Wisconsin

$ 3,758.7 million (Aug 23, 2017)

Single ticket sold in Massachusetts

4,687.8 million USD (10/27/2008)

Two winning cards were drawn, one in Iowa and one in New York.

5,590.5 million USD (05/18/2013)

Single ticket sold in Florida

6,587.5 million USD (11/28/2012)

Two winning cards were drawn, one in Missouri and one in Arizona.

7,564.1 million USD (02/11/2015)

Prize cards are sold in Texas, North Carolina, and Puerto Rico

