Advertisement

The Supreme Court ruling resulted in a series of PILs that questioned the validity of the 2018 SC / ST Amendment Act

The Supreme Court on Monday confirmed the constitutional validity of the 2018 SC / ST Amendment Act and stated that a court can only provide early bail in cases where an apparent case is not resolved.

A bank led by Judge Arun Mishra said that a preliminary investigation is not essential before an FIR is submitted under the law, and the approval of senior police officers is not required.

Advertisement

Justice Ravindra Bhat, the other member of the bank, said in a unanimous judgment that every citizen should treat fellow citizens equally and promote the concept of fraternity.

Justice Bhat said a court can overturn the FIR if a prima facie case is not found under SC / ST law and the liberal use of early bail negates Parliament’s intent.

The Supreme Court ruling resulted in a series of PILs that questioned the validity of the 2018 SC / ST Amendment Act to override the 2018 Apex Court decision that watered down the provisions of the strict law.

end of

Advertisement