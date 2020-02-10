Advertisement

She also requested that February 5, 2020 be lifted to arrest Omar Abdullah under the PSA.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court approved Monday that Sara Abdullah Pilot, the sister of former J&K Minister Omar Abdullah, is indicting her brother’s detention under the Public Security Act.

A top judicial bank, led by Judge N.V. Ramana, approved the listing of Sara Abdullah’s plea after senior lawyer Kapil Sibal requested an urgent listing.

Omar Abdullah, his father and former Prime Minister of J&K, Farooq Abdullah, and other high-ranking Kashmiri leaders have been detained since August 5, 2019 on instructions from the center and state administration after Article 370 was lifted and the state in two Parts of the Union were divided.

In her petition, Sara Abdullah claimed that there could be no new material for further detaining a person who has been detained for six months.

In her petition, Sara Abdullah described the detention as “illegal”.

Regarding the civil service that Omar Abdullah served as both Prime Minister and Central Minister at J&K, the petition says: “It is rare for those who have served the nation as MPs, Ministers of State and Ministers of the Union and also stood by it

India’s national aspirations are now perceived as a threat to the state. “

It goes on to say, “It is therefore of the utmost importance and urgency that this court protects not only the right of individuals to life and freedom, but also the essence of Article 21, which is the cornerstone of Part III of the Constitution, a Violation of this is an abomination for everything that a democratic nation stands for. “

Sara Abdullah Pilot said in her petition that her brother’s detention is a serious violation of his constitutional rights, including freedom of expression, and that it is part of a “consistent and concerted effort to curtail all political rivals”.

According to the regulations, preventive detention can only be extended beyond six months if an advisory board that is appointed two weeks before the end of the 180-day period orders this.

The police-prepared PSA dossier to extend Omar Abdullah’s custody cited his ability to convince voters that he was in large numbers one of the reasons to book him under PSA.

He has managed to maintain voter turnout during the peak of separatist leaders’ calls for militancy and boycott, the dossier says.

The dossier reportedly mentions that Omar Abdullah was placed under house arrest for “provoking the masses in Kashmir” when J&K was reorganized in August last year. It also accuses him of pursuing divisive politics and following a “radical method”.

