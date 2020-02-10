Advertisement

Crossing the LGBT + Pride flag outside Woodside High School attracted hundreds of online complaints. (Woodside High School / Instagram)

Parents who drop off their children and passersby on the sidewalk and squeeze their shopping bags together may have noticed a splash of paint in front of a local school in London, England.

Woodside High School teachers and students cheerfully came out to celebrate the opening of an LGBT + Pride flag crossing that was installed in front of the building last week.

Advertisement

According to the Haringey Council, it was the “first school in the country with an intersection for LGBT +”.

In the meantime, employees said they received more than 200 abusive messages.

What happened?

Staff prepared for the month of LGBT + history – celebrated by schools and businesses across the county – by draping classrooms and hallways with Pride flag garlands and organizing workshops.

The school was painted last week and proudly shared photos of the intersection on Twitter and Instagram to commemorate the month.

, @ WoodsideHigh Children and employees have shown how committed they are today to diversity, equality and inclusion by becoming the first school in the country with a # LGBT® road crossing. We should all celebrate that. #Haringey #IAmHaringey # LGBTMonth2020 👍👏❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🌈 pic.twitter.com/eTdI6SFiRL

– Haringey (@haringeycouncil) February 5, 2020

The Haringey Council tweeted on February 6 that “diversity, equality, and inclusion are something we should all celebrate.”

But a flood of threats threw down the premises, which “may seem shocking to some, but threats, aggression and hatred are a regular occurrence for the LGBTQI + community,” the school wrote in an online statement.

Our rainbow crossing has been active for less than 4 days and we have received over 200 abusive messages. This may seem shocking to some, but threats, aggression and hatred are a regular occurrence for the LGBTQI + community. Education is important to solve this problem: @LGBTHM https://t.co/dDu8xugMJY

– Woodside High School (@WoodsideHigh) February 8, 2020

“Education is crucial to address this.”

None of the abuses were thrown by parents of children attending school “or by people related to the school,” a spokesman told BBC News.

They added that the school “had been showered with positive messages of support from parents, carers and (his) community.”

Gerry Robinson, director of Woodside High School, said: “This rainbow crossing represents our commitment to promoting equality, the right of our children to be respected at school and beyond, and to be able to act as themselves thrive.

“The hundreds of abusive messages related to Woodside’s gender work will not stop us from continuing our work.

“In fact, it only encourages us that we don’t want our students to go out into the world and be exposed to such hatred.”

Online abuse takes place amid LGBT inclusive education disputes.

When a primary school director in Birmingham launched an inclusive program last year, it sparked backlash and debate.

While the parents were pulling the children out of class and demonstrating others outside the gates and crowding the streets, others were gathering to support him.

In April the UK Parliament approved guidelines for LGBT inclusive in relationship building, which will become mandatory in UK primary and secondary schools in September 2020.

Advertisement