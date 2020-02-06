Advertisement

Scottish Treasury Secretary Derek Mackay resigned after admitting he was “stupid” after reportedly sending hundreds of messages to a 16-year-old boy.

The father of two resigned a few hours before the Scottish budget for 2020-21 was announced.

The Scottish Sun reported that Mr. Mackay had made friends with the teenager on Facebook and Instagram and sent him 270 messages.

I behaved foolishly and I’m really sorry. I sincerely apologize to the person concerned and his family

In a message, he is said to have asked: “And our conversations are between us?” And when the boy agreed, the minister said to him: “To be honest, I think you are really cute.”

The newspaper claims that he contacted the teenager over a six-month period and offered to take him to a rugby game and for dinner.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed that she accepted Mr Mackay’s resignation and said that Minister for Public Finance, Kate Forbes, will now present the budget statement instead.

Mr. Mackay, who became gay in 2013, said: “I take full responsibility for my actions. I behaved foolishly and I’m really sorry.

“I unconditionally apologize to the person concerned and his family.

“I spoke to the First Minister last night and submitted my resignation with immediate effect.

“It was a great privilege to serve in the government and I am sorry to have let my colleagues and supporters down.” First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Derek Mackay (PA)

Ms. Sturgeon said: “Derek has taken full responsibility for his actions and makes an unreserved apology to those affected and to those who have failed him. He submitted his resignation as government minister, which I accepted.

“Derek has made a significant contribution to the government, but recognizes that his behavior does not meet the standards required.

“Minister for Public Finance, Kate Forbes, will present today’s Scottish government budget and outline our measures to support the economy, the population and public services, and to deal with the climate crisis. This remains the focus of my government.”

In 2017, then childcare minister Mark McDonald resigned from the Scottish government after accusing him of an SNP investigation into “inappropriate behavior” that involved sending inappropriate and unwanted SMS and social media messages.

