More than half a year after an act of vandalism forced the sea to close for the Sky Gondola, the Squamish course is slated to reopen.

Fittingly, the romantic trip back to the coastal mountains on Valentine’s Day, the operators said on Friday.

The cable of the gondola was deliberately cut last summer, which led to a breathtaking incident on the morning of August 10 when almost all 30 gondola cars attached to the cable fell to the ground. Fortunately, no one was injured because the incident happened to hundreds of visitors just hours before the popular attraction opened.

Since then, the operators of the Sea to Sky Gondola have made every effort to get the popular cable car up and running again. At the end of October, a new 4.4 km main rope came from Switzerland. 30 new cabins and a state-of-the-art security system were installed to prevent repeated vandalism.

“The fact that the main train cable has been completely cut and still is shocking, and the investigation with the RCMP is ongoing. However, we want our guests to know that they can go to the top of the Sea-to-Sky gondola with complete confidence, ”said Kirby Brown, General Manager of the Sea-to-Sky gondola, saying that the repaired trip is safe.

“Our logs would never run the line if the cable and security measures installed were damaged, as the incident would ensure the safety of the gondola and protect it from other criminal activities.”

Last summer, operators speculated that the lift would open again in spring 2020. The final safety inspections and certification by Technical Safety B.C. are planned for the first week of February and are therefore well ahead of schedule.

On February 14, the Sea to Sky gondola will officially reopen after a small ceremony attended by Squamish Mayor Karen Elliott and other regional dignitaries.

“We’re opening earlier than expected and the task was huge,” said Brown. “(…) Our community stood at the gondola and has shown us overwhelming support, confidence and love over the past six months, and we are very grateful for that.”

To celebrate the reopening, the lift tickets are discounted 50 percent over the long weekend of the family day.

