Advertisement

The father of a victim of Parkland School shootings, who was escorted last week after his cry from President Donald Trump’s state of the union speech, said he was touched by the President’s statements about weapons.

Fred Guttenberg, who lost his 14-year-old daughter Jaime to the Florida shootings and has been committed to gun safety since then, shouted, “What about my daughter?”

Guttenberg, who had been invited to the event by the speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, was then led out of the chamber by the security service. “My feelings made the best of me last week and I wish they hadn’t,” Guttenberg told Newsweek.

Advertisement

“I try to go through this process without it happening, where my emotions overwhelm me. But they did it last week because of the things that President said.”

The activist, who founded an organization called Orange Ribbons for Jaime in honor of his daughter, said Trump’s words were “hateful and inflammatory and would ultimately do nothing about why gun violence happens.”

He continued that Trump “accused people like me of doing something about gun violence and said,” We will defend the second amendment against people like you. “

“Well, the second addition is not at risk. It’s a lie,” said Guttenberg.

“So I played. I am very grateful for what happened the next day because gun violence was part of the conversation the day after the state of the Union and it would have been no different.”

In his speech, Trump said: “Just as we believe in the First Amendment, we also believe in another constitutional law that is under siege across our country. As long as I am President, I will always protect your right to the Second Amendment and carry weapons. “

Guttenberg said his relationship with the Trump administration hadn’t changed in the course of the incident. “I would say it was never one that was wonderful because I cry out what I see, which is not a sensible measure against gun violence,” he said.

He believes the government uses a language that “increases the potential risk of violence”.

“So I call on them to do so. I mean, they are not a government that is actually trying to reduce the risk of violence in this country. They use a language that improves it, and I will always challenge that,” he said.

Guttenberg has been a supporter of arms reform since his daughter was among the 17 people killed at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida in February 2018.

Previously, he wrote for Newsweek about the risk of printing 3D weapons and the safety regulations for weapons.

His wife Jennifer wrote that she lost her daughter to gun violence and why she believes the 2020 presidential election is the most important in a generation.

An event was scheduled on Monday for the White House: “The President welcomes the Parkland families.” Guttenberg was surprised and wrote on Twitter to emphasize that his family had not been invited.

It turned out that the afternoon event was held in camera with a special group called Stand With Parkland, which was founded by some families to discuss the launch of a special school security initiative in which she was involved.

For those who wonder, the White House schedule today says:

3:30 p.m .: THE PRESIDENT greets Parkland families

Oval Office

Closed press

I think it’s not all families, as I only learned from a reporter today. My family and I were NOT invited.

– Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) February 10, 2020

I would like to go into this because some comments make me uncomfortable. I love the families and they have a very pure purpose and reason to be there today. My problem is the way the White House published this public schedule. https://t.co/rBhgM660ma

– Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) February 10, 2020

Guttenberg, who is not part of the group, said he found the White House schedule misleading, since this implied that it was a general meeting with Parkland families prior to the February 14th anniversary of the shootout on February 14.

“Now that I know what it was, I’m fine not having been there. When the public schedule became public, there was no meeting with Stand With Parkland members to discuss school safety. It was said Meeting with Parkland families, “said Guttenberg.

“I started talking on the phone and sending the tweet based on the information I had. I support Stand With Parkland, they did really great things.”

Guttenberg said he had no idea about the meeting and didn’t need to know it was happening, but the White House schedule “made it look like they were going to meet the Parkland families considering the two-year period.”

“In my eyes, it was an attempt to take advantage of an emotional moment. So I published a tweet that only knew the public schedule and didn’t know what the meeting was or who it was with,” Guttenberg told Newsweek.

“I support the families who were there yesterday, but I am very disappointed with the White House.”

White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told Newsweek that guests of the event were selected by Stand with Parkland and should discuss the School Safety Clearinghouse.

“Stand with Parkland has set up the invitations. They have invited families who have worked tirelessly with the administration to develop the clearinghouse,” said Grisham.

The group was asked to comment.

Fred Guttenberg is removed from the security service after shouting loudly when President Donald Trump delivered the state’s speech on February 4, 2020 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC

Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images

Advertisement