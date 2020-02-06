Advertisement

In this image from the video, the overall vote, 52-48 for not guilty, on the first impeachment article, abuse of office, is shown on the screen during the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Wednesday, February 5, 2020. (Senate television via AP)

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Is leaving the chamber after acquitting President Donald Trump at the Washington Capitol on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

In this image from the video, United States Chief Justice John Roberts speaks before the impeachment vote against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. (Senate TV via AP)

In this video, Sen. Mitt Romney from R-Utah, in the Senate, talks about impeaching President Donald Trump on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. The Senate will vote on the articles of impeachment on Wednesday afternoon. (Senate television via AP)

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., Left, goes to Capitol Hill in Washington during impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump for abuse of power and Congress disability on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

In this video, senators vote on the first impeachment article during impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. (Senate television via AP)

Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., Center, goes to Capitol Hill in Washington during impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump for abuse of power and disability to Congress on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Leaves on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, for a meeting with other Democrats at the Capitol in Washington.

FILE – In this file, dated January 31, 2020, Senator Doug Jones, D-Ala., Is interviewed by reporters when he arrives at the Capitol for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump for impeachment and disability in Washington, Washington. Jones, the most vulnerable Democrat in the November elections this year, said Wednesday he would vote for President Donald Trump’s conviction as the Senate impeachment process culminated.

The Lead House impeacher, the secret service committee chairman, Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Meets with other Democrats at the Washington Capitol on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

Senator Susan Collins, R-Maine, will go to a waiting elevator on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

Senator John Kennedy, R-La., Speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., Left, and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, DR. I., talk to the Senate Chamber at the Capitol in Washington on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Republican-controlled Senate President Donald Trump is expected to be acquitted tomorrow of congressional impeachment and disability.

Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, looks out of an elevator on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

This Tuesday, February 5, 2020, photo from left, Senator Joe Manchin, DW.Va., Senator Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., And Senator Mitt Romney, R-Utah, make a state speech by President Donald Trump in front of the Capitol in Washington. Republican-controlled Senate Trump is expected to be released from office today for impeachment and abuse of Congress in his impeachment process.

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky will go to Capitol Hill in Washington on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, after a Senate vote to release President Donald Trump from both impeachments.

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., Center, goes to Capitol Hill in Washington during impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump for abuse of power and disability in Congress on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump won the impeachment process in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, completing only the third presidential process in American history with voices that divided the country, tested civic norms, and the tumultuous race for the White House in the United States Fired in 2020.

Under the chairmanship of Chief Justice John Roberts, the senators agreed to “impartial justice” and voted for the appeal – “guilty” or “not guilty” – in a swift balance sheet, almost entirely based on the rules of the party. Trump, the chief judge said, “should be acquitted of the charges and is hereby acquitted.”

The result was the result of months of remarkable impeachment from spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi’s house to Mitch McConnell’s Senate, reflecting the nation’s relentless partisan split into Trump’s three-year presidency.

What began when Trump asked Ukraine to “do us a favor” was reflected in a far-reaching, 28,000-page report compiled by House House investigators and accusing an American president of engaging in shadow diplomacy that would US external relations threatened for personal, political advantage put pressure on the ally to investigate democratic rival Joe Biden before the next election.

No president has ever been deposed by the Senate.

A politically encouraged Trump had eagerly predicted justification and used the judgment as a political hymn in his reelection request. The president claims he did nothing wrong and decreed the “witch hunt” as an extension of Robert Mueller’s special order to interfere with the 2016 Russian campaign by those who wanted to get him out from the beginning of his presidency.

Trump’s political campaign tweeted videos, statements, and a cartoon dance celebration, while the president himself tweeted that he would speak from the White House on Thursday about “our country’s victory over the impeachment hoax”.

However, Senate Democratic chairman Chuck Schumer said that because of the Senate’s swift trial and unprecedented rejection of witnesses by the Republicans, there will always be a “giant star next to the president’s acquittal.”

A majority of the senators were dissatisfied with Trump’s print campaign against Ukraine, which led to the two impeachments. But two-thirds of them would have had to vote guilty to achieve the constitutional seriousness of offenses and crimes, to convict and remove Trump from office. The final numbers in the GOP Senate fell far short of expectations.

Between 52 and 48 were voted in favor of the acquittal on the first article of impeachment, the abuse of power. The second, the disability of Congress, also produced an innocent judgment, 53-47.

Only one Republican, Mitt Romney from Utah, the party’s presidential candidate in 2012, broke with the GOP.

Romney choked when he said he was relying on his belief and “oath to God” to find him guilty of the first charge of abuse of power. He voted for the second acquittal.

All Democrats have found the President guilty of the two allegations.

Both Bill Clinton in 1999 and Andrew Johnson in 1868 received cross-party support when they remained in office after impeachment. Richard Nixon resigned instead of facing certain impeachments and expected members of his own party to vote to remove him.

Before Wednesday’s vote, some of the most attentive senators gathered in the Senate to tell voters and the nation what they had decided.

The influential GOP Senator Lamar Alexander from Tennessee feared that a guilty verdict would spill “gasoline on the fire” of Trump’s national cultural wars and “tear the country apart”. He said the house had proven his case, but it just hadn’t gone to impeachment level.

Other Republicans campaigning for Trump said it was time to end what McConnell called the “circus” and continue.

However, most Democrats reiterated the property managers’ warnings that if Trump were not controlled, Trump would continue to abuse the power of his office for personal political gain and attempt to cheat again before the 2020 election.

Even key Democrats from countries where Trump is popular – Doug Jones in Alabama and Joe Manchin in West Virginia – risked a backlash and voted in favor of conviction.

“Senators are elected to make difficult decisions,” said Jones.

Several senators trying to win the Democratic Party’s nomination for Trump – Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar – plunged back from early primary New Hampshire to vote.

During the nearly three-week trial, House Democrats argued that Trump had abused power like no other president in history when he pressured Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son Hunter Biden before the 2020 election.

They reported an extraordinary achievement by Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, which raised the alarm at the highest government level. After Trump’s call to Ukraine on July 25, the White House temporarily halted U.S. aid to the fighting ally that is fighting enemy Russia at its border. The money was finally released in September when Congress intervened.

When the House investigated Trump’s actions, the President instructed White House advisers to defy Congress’s subpoenas, leading to the disability.

Questions from Ukraine continue to move. House Democrats can summon former national security adviser John Bolton to testify about revelations from his upcoming book that include a new report on Trump’s actions. Other eyewitnesses and documents will almost certainly show up.

In the final arguments for the trial, the Attorney General, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Appealed to the senators’ decency and insisted on “right affairs” and “truth questions,” and Trump “is not who you are.”

Schiff told The Associated Press that he hoped the votes condemned would “limit the president’s wrongdoing.”

“But we have to be vigilant,” he said.

Pelosi was initially reluctant to initiate impeachment proceedings against Trump when she took control of the house after the 2018 elections and warned of a partisan vote.

But a whistleblower complaint about his conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy raised the alarm. The President called the day after the results of his Russia investigation were released.

When Trump told Pelosi in September that the call was perfect, she was stunned. Days later, the spokesman announced the formal indictment.

The result was the fastest and most partisan impeachment process in U.S. history in which no Republicans joined the House Democrats to vote for the indictment. The Republican Senate kept up the pace with the fastest trial ever and the first without a witness. Seventeen ambassadors, national security officials and others had testified in the house.

Trump’s star lawyer Alan Dershowitz made the far-reaching, if startling, claim that it is not punishable if the president deals with the consideration as described because politicians often equate their own political interests with national interests.

McConnell was prepared for dissent, but, with a majority of 53-47 Republicans, opposed efforts to extend the process with more witnesses, arguing that Parliament should have done a better job.

Roberts, when the rare impeachment court ended, wished the senators much success in “our shared commitment to the constitution” and hoped to meet again “under happier circumstances”.

Associated press authors Laurie Kellman, Matthew Daly, Alan Fram, Andrew Taylor, Zeke Miller and Padmananda Rama contributed to this report.

