February 12, 2020, 9:07 p.m.

Emily Oliver

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 at 9:07 pm

Updated: February 12th 2020, 9:11 pm

OLYMPIA, Washington. – The Senate unanimously voted on Wednesday to pass a law that will allow childcare workers with years of experience to replace certain educational needs with their knowledge to meet government qualifications.

The Senate voted 45-0 to pass Senate Law 6297, which is sponsored by Senator Mike Padden.

According to the law, childcare workers employed in a licensed childcare facility could conduct a skills demonstration based on experience.

To be eligible, child carers would need to have completed all of the necessary training.

The demonstration would serve as a replacement for certain skills that have been required since the Ministry of Children, Youth and Families adopted new rules in August.

“I am pleased that my colleagues support this bill,” said Sen. Padden. “There is a serious shortage of childcare in our state and too many of our current workers are leaving the field altogether. This lack affects children, families, and even business flow. “

The bill is now going to the House of Representatives for review.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MUST NOT BE PUBLISHED, TRANSFERRED, RETRIEVED OR REDISTRIBUTED.