ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – Two state senators are advocating changes to the way New York times. Sens. James Skouflis and James Seward have proposed separate bills that deal with the tradition of jumping back and forth.

Skouflis proposes to stop changing the clock in New York twice a year.

“Switching summer time on and off is an outdated back and forth that is rooted in the history of the First World War and downright annoying,” said the newcomer senator in a statement.

The Hudson Valley representative’s bill, S7080, would shift New York to Atlantic Standard Time, meaning later winter sunsets. New York would be in a permanent state of summer time.

Skouflis legislation depends on Pennsylvania, Connecticut and New Jersey taking identical measures.

Seward’s S3928 law sets up a task force composed of representatives of the Commissioners for Health, Economic Development, Agriculture and the Markets to study the effects of daylight saving time deactivation.

Both bills were proposed last month when the Capitol meeting began.

