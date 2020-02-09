Advertisement

With their first table reading done, fans are closer than ever to the second season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. What is the next step for Nini, Ricky and the rest of the Wildcats? Well, viewers are invited to “be their guests,” while setting up another high school production of a Disney musical. In fact, this musical was revealed in an Instagram message from this streaming platform.

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” premiered on the launch date of Disney +

They were all in this together. During the first season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Disney Channel fans met characters such as Nini, Ricky, Carlos and Gina. Together they set up a production of High School Musical and although there were some bumps in the road, they put on a great show.

Yet the season left on a bit of a cliffhanger. Is Nini going to another school? Should Gina leave her new friends? What does Miss Jenn choose for the next musical? After waiting a few weeks, fans finally have an answer to one of those questions. Or at least some fans think so.

Which production does the cast of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” do?

It’s a take as old as time and now it’s coming to the East High School halls. On February 5, 2020, Disney + shared a clip of the cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. In it, Joe Serafini, who portrays Seb, played the title track of Beauty and the Beast on the piano.

The other cast members from the series gathered around the piano and joined the song before Joshua Bassett announced that they are working on season 2. Of course some fans went to social media to share their excitement about the upcoming episodes.

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett from High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Jenny Anderson / Getty Images for Elsie Fest

Fans began casting “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” characters in the musical, “Beauty and the Beast”

After Disney + shared their cast cast around the piano, this series became a top-trending topic on Twitter. Some fans went to social media and shared their dream cast for this production of Beauty and the Beast.

“Wait, so apparently HSMTMTS is coming back and doing Beauty and the Beast. This is not so logical for me, but if Gina or Ashlyn Belle don’t play, then what’s the point,” wrote a Twitter user.

“Wait a minute … what if Kourtney Belle and E.J. is the beast … and then Kourtney and EJ … wait a minute, wait, I think, “another Twitter user wrote. Although some fans are not entirely convinced that the musical will be Beauty and the Beast. ( Seb as Tess Tyler from Camp Rock? That would be everything.)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 2 premieres somewhere in the fall of 2020. Until then, fans can watch episodes from the first season of this streaming platform. Go to their website for more information about Disney + and to subscribe.

