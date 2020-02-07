Advertisement

Microsoft quietly removed the famous header in Windows 10 Settings in one of the previous Fast Ring Insider builds. However, according to HTNovo, the header in the Settings app in Windows 10 version 1909 now seems to be back via a server update.

The header in the Settings app is intended to provide important information and quick access to certain functions. However, many users have complained that the header in the Windows 10 Settings app is wasting space and contains useless information.

On the contrary, Microsoft says, “You can quickly take action in the header above to sign in and manage your Microsoft account and improve the Windows and Microsoft experience. You also get a simple overview of the system status, e.g. B. when updates are available. “

Many users also recommend Microsoft to give users the option to customize the header in the Settings app. Unfortunately, Microsoft has not yet released such announcements, but this will not be the case in the future.

How many of you think the header in the Windows 10 Settings app is a useful feature? Let us know in the comments below.

