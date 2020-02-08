Advertisement

Delhi BJP chief and MP Manoj Tiwari said on Saturday that his “sixth sense” had told him that his party would form the government with at least 50 seats in the city-state, which is voting on the election of a new assembly.

“I feel vibrations from all sides … today my sixth sense is telling me that this time a BJP government will be formed,” Tiwari told reporters after casting his vote at a government girls senior secondary school polling station in Yamuna Vihar ,

The BJP has a tough job winning the election after AAP performed impressively in 2015, with 67 out of 70 meeting seats. The BJP won three, which Congress won.

Advertisement

This time, Tiwari believes the BJP’s assets will grow exponentially and that the party would win at least 50 seats. The BJP, which won all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, hopes to take advantage of this victory in Delhi.

“We will win over 50 seats and form a government in which the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is blessed by the people.”

But the Bhojpuri film star singer politician parried the question of whether he would become prime minister. The BJP has not named a candidate for the appointment of a prime minister, despite demands from the Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi chief Arvind Kejriwal.

The BJP launched a high-voltage campaign and deployed a phalanx of heavyweights, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Interior Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President Jagat Nadda. However, the campaign sparked controversy when the election commission imposed a ban on Minister Anurag Thakur and MP Parvesh Verma over fire rhetoric that violated the election code of conduct.

The AAP had accused the BJP of having carried out a demerger campaign.

Advertisement