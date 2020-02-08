Advertisement

Lake Placid is a picture-perfect village in the Adirondack Mountains that offers tourists fresh air, pretty peaks, Olympic winter sports resorts and more houses for rent for the weekend.

The growing popularity of short-term rentals for services such as Airbnb is worrying residents who fear that they will devour so much from the housing market that workers who want to live there will be frozen.

“What about the families? They are no longer here,” said longtime resident Zay Curtis. “The neighborhoods are slipping away.”

Short-term rents are increasing everywhere, but they are larger in smaller holiday areas. Since December 2017, the number of Airbnb and homeaway entries in and around Lake Placid has increased from 555 to 684. As the renovations continue, officials struggle with the controversial question: How do the resorts reconcile the concerns of the neighborhood with the economic benefits of the tourists who stay in Lake Placid on short-term rentals?

“It’s fueling the economy here. I’ll tell you if they’d shut down vacation rentals it would be a ghost town,” said Sharon Middendorf, a landlord and part-time resident.

Party time?

Around a third of the residential units in the larger city of Nordelba are used for holidays or seasonal purposes, compared to a fifth in 2010, according to a new report commissioned by the village and the city.

The rise in rents has triggered the same type of complaints that are common in big cities: loud parties, garbage, overcrowded houses. However, some residents say they also take houses off the market that local workers could buy or lease.

Huda Scheidelman, chair of a group of landlords in the region, said affordable housing is a nationwide problem and it is unfair to blame short-term rents for the local crisis. The operators point out that in many rental offers there are large houses on the lake that are unreachable for buyers with modest means.

Lake Placid Mayor Craig Randall said local leaders are expected to soon propose a short-term rental approval system that could include 90 days a year for homes that are not occupied by the owner.

“I think that will calm down a little,” said Randall. “It also gives second-home owners the certainty that we won’t pull the carpet out completely from under them.”

If approved, Lake Placid would join a growing list of vacation spots that address the issue.

Limitation of rental

In South Carolina, the seaside resort of Kiawah Island changed its short-term rental regulations in November to limit, among other things, the number of licenses in certain residential areas. The upper limits in January ensure that no more than 20% of the built-up land in these districts can be used for short-term rentals.

“While we are sensitive to the tourism market that we love and appreciate on the island, we also want to protect the island’s character,” said Stephanie Braswell, spokeswoman for Kiawah Island.

Voters in South Lake Tahoe, California, narrowly approved an election measure in 2018 that severely restricted short-term letting in residential areas by 2022. A group of companies and property owners sued immediately. If the measure persists, the number of vacation rentals would decrease from around 1,700 to 300, said former city administrator Frank Rush.

