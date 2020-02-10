Advertisement

Home security startup Abode announced today that its Smart Security Kit is now compatible with HomeKit. The kit includes a gateway, a motion sensor, a door / window sensor and a key fob.

With HomeKit compatibility, users can add the Smart Security Kit gateway to the home app on iPhone, iPad and Mac in addition to the Abode sensors connected to the gateway. With HomeKit, the system can also be controlled with Siri voice commands from an iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch or HomePod.

Via the home app, users can activate or deactivate their Abode security system and receive notifications about motion events triggered by motion sensors as well as about opening or closing events triggered by Abode door or window sensors.

Abode today releases a firmware update with HomeKit support for the second generation gateway, while the first generation gateway remains in the HomeKit certification process. Abode continues to strive to improve HomeKit compatibility for even more devices in its portfolio over time.

Abode’s Smart Security Kit is currently priced between $ 179 and $ 279. Visit the HomeKit page for more details.

