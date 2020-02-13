CHICAGO – When a large jury revived the criminal case against Jussie Smollett, many people’s indictment reminded them of two nights in two different streets in the same city.

On a Chicago street was a wealthy, famous black man who claimed to have been the victim of a racist, anti-gay attack. On the other street was an anonymous black teenager who was shot 16 times by a white policeman.

The day after Smollett was charged with carrying out the attack for the second time, the two cases reopened disputes over the role of race and class in the judicial system and what fairness looks like.

“The integrity of the legal system is at stake,” said David Erickson, a former appellate judge who teaches at the Chicago Kent College of Law. If Smollett “had left, everyone would have thought that there was no justice in Cook County.”

A special prosecutor decided to pursue Smollett again, eleven months after the district attorney’s office dropped charges that the “Empire” actor hired two men to simulate the attack in order to advance his career. He has kept his innocence.

Delmarie Cobb, a local media and political consultant, said she thinks less of Smollett’s account of what happened, what she never believed, than of the fatal police shots by Laquan McDonald in 2014 and how the city took a year to do so to release the Dasham video – only after a judge ordered it – and to charge the officer with murder.

“As a black person, I’m offended by the whole thing and … all I can think of is 16 counts versus 16 shots,” she said, referring to the number of disorderly behavior counts that the prosecutor originally accused Smollett of ,

She was amazed at the anger of former mayor Rahm Emanuel, former chief of police Eddie Johnson and others who had beaten Smollett for lying to the police and smearing the city after evidence of a conspiracy had been brought up to prove that the authorities were misled and misled To strengthen the public.

“Where was the outrage when Laquan McDonald was killed the year before the video was discovered?” She asked.

What is more outrageous, Cobb said, has seen the police force throw dozens of officials who worked hundreds of hours at Smollett’s case, which involved no injuries, while paying far less attention to the hundreds of deaths in other parts of the city.

The department went so far as to track down Smollett’s alleged accomplices in Africa, while her rate in solving murder cases lags far behind that of other major police forces.

Erickson and others suggested that Smollett’s case also raises serious questions about political influence.

They say that Special Prosecutor Dan Webb’s investigation into the days after the first indictment of Smollett was important: Cook County Prosecutor Kim Foxx communicated with one at the request of Tina Tchen, Michelle Obama’s former chief of staff Member of the von Smollett family.

Their actions, say critics, sent a strong message to anyone who was attentive.

“That said everyone, if you have the right friends, you can get away with it,” Erickson said.

“The last thing a prosecutor should do is measure the political temperature of anything and make decisions based on that influence,” said Ron Allen, a law professor at Northwestern University. “This is absolutely despicable.”

Smollett was accused of fueling racist tensions by claiming that his attackers had looped a rope around his neck. Erickson and Allen believe Foxx has turned the case into a lesson on influence.

“Race has nothing to do with juice in Chicago,” said Erickson, referring to political clout or influence. “People of all colors have juice in Chicago.”

Foxx said she pulled out of the matter before her office filed a lawsuit against Smollett, but she continued to weigh the whole case. She suggested that criticism has a lot to do with race – her race.

“I’ve been wondering in the past two weeks, what is it really about?” she said last year after her office dropped the charges. ‘As someone who has lived in this city, who has appeared in the city’s projects as the first African American woman in this role, it is disheartening to me … that if we get into these positions, the goalposts will somehow change.’

On Wednesday, she was not lost on the fact that the six charge charge came only a few weeks before an election in which Foxx ‘opponents used her treatment of the Smollett case against her.

“I would certainly hope that the decision in this case was based on the facts, the evidence, and the law,” she said.

Marshall Hatch, a prominent minister on the west side of the city, said he believed the charges were part of a larger effort to get enough black votes from Foxx to cost her a second term. As an example, he cited a television ad from one of her opponents, which includes a young black woman who says she didn’t get the same treatment as Smollett in her criminal case.

Foxx has “done a good job for our community and now this is used to somehow confuse them,” he said.

