New Delhi: The son of the former Arunachal Pradesh boss, Kalikho Pul, Shubanso Pul, who was mysteriously found dead in his apartment on Brighton Sunday in Britain, showed no signs of depression and is highly unlikely to have committed suicide, his said Family.

Speaking to ThePrint, Shubanso’s mother Dangwingsai Pul said: “We are shocked. We don’t know the circumstances under which he died, what happened to him. When I spoke to him, he was completely normal and showed no signs of depression. He was happy and all was well. “

Dangwingsai said she last spoke to him on February 8th. That day Shubanso also spoke to the whole family and didn’t seem upset about anything.

“He spoke to his crowds (aunts) on a WhatsApp call and told them about his day. He seemed fine. I don’t know what went wrong, ”she added. “We won’t know what happened to him until his body is home.”

Shubanso studied law at the University of Sussex and had left India last year.

His father Kalikho Pul, a former congressional chairman who was elected five times from the Hayuliang Assembly constituency, allegedly killed himself in his state bungalow in August 2016. In a 60-page suicide note, Kalikho charged some sedentary and former Supreme Court judges and wrongdoing politicians. However, the Supreme Court rejected the allegations.

“No details offered”

Speaking to ThePrint, Dangwingsai Pul said that she was not informed of Subhanso’s death until Monday, the day after his body was discovered.

“He died on Sunday, but we weren’t informed until Monday,” she said. “The authorities have just informed us that Shubanso was found dead in his apartment. You have given no further details. “

She said the family is in contact with the Indian High Commission in the UK and will take steps to bring the body back.

“The British High Commission contacted us and said that Shubanso’s body would not be returned until after death,” she said.

She added that the family is concerned that it may take about 6 days for his body to be back in the country. Her older son and Subhanso’s brother Ojingso Pul, who will bring the body back, do not yet have a visa.

“We are in contact with the authorities. My older son is working on the documentation to bring the body back to India, ”she said.

