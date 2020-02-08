Advertisement

The Source currently offers almost 70 percent of the two “DIY” construction toy labo kits for the Nintendo Switch.

The Variety Kit is initially available for $ 29.96 compared to the regular price of $ 89.99. This package contains a “Toy-Con” RC car, a fishing rod, a house, a motorcycle and a piano, each of which can be used in different ways.

The Source also offers the Robot Kit for $ 29.96 ($ 79.99 regular). Players can use it to build a portable robotic suit and play various mini-games, including two-player mode. It’s worth noting that Amazon also offers the robot kit for $ 29.96, although the e-commerce giant sells the variety kit for $ 68 and not for $ 29.96.

Amazon does not specify an end date for the sale, but The Source grants a discount on both bundles until March 31, 2020.

Note that these are the two bundles that were offered when Labo launched in April 2018. The post-launch add-ons, the Vehicle Kit and the VR Kit, remain at their regular prices of $ 89.99 and $ 99.99, respectively.

However, this is one of the – if not the – lowest prices at which Labo was offered in Canada. Therefore, this is a great and affordable way to get coding education with your switch.

Photo credit: Nintendo

