Last year we reported that the South Korean government is considering migrating their Windows 7-based desktop PCs to Linux. The South Korean Ministry of Strategy and Planning recently announced plans to migrate to Linux operating systems. In total, the South Korean government plans to migrate 3.3 million Windows PCs to Linux.

“We will solve our dependency on a single company while reducing the budget by introducing an open source operating system,” said Choi Jang-hyuk, a South Korean government official who was involved in the planning.

Government officials are currently using two different PCs for their work, one connected to the Internet and the other isolated from the Internet. The government wants to replace the two separate PCs with a single PC that can access a virtual desktop for secure work requirements. Some government agencies that require a Windows operating system continue to use PCs running Windows. The South Korean government will also work with ministries to migrate their apps to Linux.

As of October this year, the South Korean government will begin testing the new Linux-based solution. The migration process will be completed by 2026.

Source: Newsis

