Advertisement

An international crew from the space station, including the record-breaking NASA astronaut Christina Koch, has safely landed in Kazakhstan.

The Soyuz capsule with Mrs. Koch and station commander Luca Parmitano from the European Space Agency and the Russian space organization Roscosmos ’Alexander Skvortsov landed at 3:12 p.m. local time (9:12 a.m. GMT) southeast of Dzhezkazgan.

@ Astro_Christina, @Astro_Luca and Alexander Skvortsov said goodbye to their station members and closed the Soyuz crew ship fluke at 9:34 p.m. You will undock at 00:50. Read more … https://t.co/zIndx8dezP pic.twitter.com/Czm9R5bcUP

Advertisement

– Intl. Space station (@Space_Station) February 6, 2020

Ms. Koch spent more time in space than any other woman.

She completed a 328-day mission on her first flight into space, offering researchers the opportunity to observe the effects of long-term spaceflight on a woman while NASA returned to the moon as part of the Artemis program and began researching the Wants to prepare Mars through people.

Messrs Parmitano and Skvortsov spent 201 days in space.

Advertisement