MEXICO CITY – The former head of the Mexican oil company was arrested in Spain on Wednesday after an international arrest warrant issued by Mexico.

Mexican Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero told Radio Formula that Emilio Lozoya had been arrested in the southern port city of Malaga.

Lozoya was director of Pemex between 2012 and 2016 during the tenure of former Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto.

Mexico issued international arrest warrants against Lozoya last year based on corruption investigations, including its alleged ties to Odebrecht, the Brazilian construction company that has signed contracts across Latin America through a network of bribes.

The officials are also investing Pemex in the purchase of a fertilizer plant in 2015 at an allegedly excessive price.

Lozoya has repeatedly denied misconduct.

