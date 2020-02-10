Advertisement

America Ferrera looked beautiful on the 2020 Oscars red carpet, rocked her baby bump and wore a big smile with husband Ryan Piers Williams by her side. But her ensemble was not just a beautiful dress. There was a meaning behind the look, which she explained in a pre-show Instagram post: “#Oscars for the final farewell of 12 years How to Train Your Dragon & my Berkian Warrior Queen Astrid. Tonight I bring my own warrior ancestors I , the indigenous Lenca tribe of Honduras. “

The Lenca tribe comes from the “northern highlands of Honduras and El Salvador” and “somewhat intermediate culturally between the Mayans in the north and the surrounding Caribbean peoples such as the Kuna in the south,” said Encyclopædia Britannica. As explained by an organization called Internet Society: “Although their native language has become extinct and their culture has changed in other ways over the centuries, the Lenca no longer wants their knowledge to reside only in the minds of the elderly.” For that reason, members of the tribe started working on a project to maintain and connect their community via the internet. “These people are curiosities [sic] and proud, they like to learn new skills while staying true to their origins. Women wear beautiful traditional clothing while holding their babies in colorful wraps,” the site explained.

With a public figure the size of Ferrera publicly honoring the tribe, its members will undoubtedly continue to get the recognition they are looking for.

