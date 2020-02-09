Advertisement

February 9, 2020

Maher Kawash

Posted: Feb 9, 2020 3:41 PM

SPOKANE, Wash. – It is becoming more difficult to run a business in Hillyard these days. just ask Melissa niece.

She is the owner of Vintage Mercantile & Auction, a shop she has owned for about a year. She said the store would become a hub for the homeless.

“I’m kind of afraid for my own safety when I go out there and say” Okay, it’s time to go on, “” said niece.

The lack of police presence is damaging their business here. She said that it took three calls and a total of 45 minutes for the officers to answer a desperate man right outside their store.

“It’s the usual joke here, for example when you call and hope you don’t need anything, because it will take 45 minutes to an hour for us to get an answer,” said niece.

For this reason, City Councilor Michael Cathcart wants to use the cop shop on Market Street in Hillyard rather as a northeastern district. He asks to see more local officials interacting with companies and people. Niece said that doesn’t happen right now.

“We see detectives and officers who drive by regularly, but no one comes over to say hello or to see how we can help in any way,” said niece.

The Spokane police were open to action, but resources could be a problem.

Cathcart said he is aware of this, but he believes that a pilot program can at least be started by redistributing some of the city funds.

“Northeast Spokane, District 1, Hillyard, we are under-served in many ways,” said Cathcart.

He said that once a pilot program starts, he would allow chief Craig Meidl to decide how many officers or how much resources are required for the program.

Cathcart also said he met Chief Meidl about these plans and is optimistic that the talks will continue.

