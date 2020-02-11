Advertisement

February 11, 2020, 8:42 a.m.

Destiny of Richard

Posted: Feb 11, 2020 8:42 am

Advertisement

SPD organizes hiring information workshop and exercises physical performance tests.

Spokane, Washington. – If you or someone you know are interested in becoming a police officer, a workshop hosted by the Spokane Police Department may be just for you.

The hiring information workshop will be held on Tuesday, February 11th, from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. in the Spokane Arena.

There will also be a physical skill practice test for those who want to see if they have what it takes to attend the police academy.

Physical fitness testing includes a 300-meter sprint, pushups, sit-ups, and a 1.5-mile run.

There will also be on-site personnel to answer any questions you might have about the process.

Advertisement