Advertisement

Both Mir and Syed Irfan, who is a brother of Naveed Babu, have been accused of being the HM’s OWGs.

SRINAGAR: The corrupt Jammu and Kashmiri officer Davinder Singh and four other people, including two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) militants, and their two alleged “unearthly workers” were turned into a 15-day detention on Friday by a special national investigative agency convicted (NIA) court in Jammu.

While Mr. Singh was soon taken to Hiranagar Prison in Kathua District by J&K, the others – the militants HM Syed Naveed Mushtaq aka Naveed Babu and Asif Ahmed Rather, the Kashmiri lawyer Irfan Shafi Mir and Syed Irfan Ahmed – were imprisoned Kotbalwal maximum security prison housed the outskirts of the winter capital Jammu. Both Mir and Syed Irfan, who is a brother of Naveed Babu, have been accused of being the HM’s OWGs.

Advertisement

Mr. Singh had previously argued before the judge that if he was also detained in Kotbalwal prison, he might face a serious threat to his life because of the presence of several militants among his inmates who he served in the SOG (Counterinsurgency Special Operations Group) arrested by the J&K police. After accepting Mr. Singh’s request, the judge gave the authorities instructions to put him in another prison.

Mr. Singh was arrested along with Naveed Babu, one of the most wanted HM fighters, and Rather on January 11th in the Kulgam district of Kashmir.

Mr. Singh, who served as the deputy chief of police at the kidnapping force at Srinagar International Airport, was suspended after being arrested in a Hyundai i20 car with a militant duo on the freeway between the two capitals of J&K, Srinagar and Srinagar Jammu. They were reportedly on their way to Chandigarh. The authorities have also recommended that the government release Singh from duty.

Investigations had reportedly revealed that Mr. Singh accompanied or helped militants move to different parts of the country on different occasions instead of money and other considerations. The center later asked the NIA to investigate the case.

end of

Advertisement