A government agency inspecting rides has concluded that a backstage fire that forced Disneyland to temporarily close Adventureland and caused isolated power outages at the Anaheim theme park was caused by a construction generator.

The fire that broke out in a backstage area between the Disneyland Firehouse and the Emporium gift shop on February 6 was quickly extinguished by the Disneyland and Anaheim Fire & Rescue fire departments.

“The fire was related to a generator that powers a building,” said Frank Polizzi, spokesman for the California Department of Occupational Safety and Health.

The temporary generator was used during construction, said Polizzi.

The fire burned a vegetation area near the Jungle Cruise attraction. Disneyland officials said no visitors or employees were injured by the fire and no buildings were damaged.

Adventureland was temporarily closed to visitors after the fire. Adventureland was available to guests at the park opening the next morning, Disneyland officials said.

DOSH contacted Disneyland shortly after seeing media reports about the fire, Polizzi said. DOSH decided not to investigate the fire in Disneyland because it had nothing to do with a ride or maintaining a ride, Polizzi said.

DOSH, better known as Cal / OSHA, is the government agency that inspects amusement park rides and issues operating permits for theme park attractions.