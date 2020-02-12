By Jerry Nowicki

Capitol News Illinois

[email protected]

SPRINGFIELD – Governor J.B. Pritzker announced on Wednesday nationwide benefits that will result from an investment of $ 500 million in 15 hubs of a University of Illinois-led public-private research institute network.

Pritzker, a Chicago Democrat, held a press conference in Chicago on the site of one of the future developments. Funding was originally approved by former Republican governor Bruce Rauner and approved again in last year’s state budget.

The money goes into the planning and construction of the Discovery Partners Institute – a public-private research, development and human resources development center led by the user interface – and 14 other centers of a nationwide program.

“Today’s announcement is so exciting. It will speed up construction planning and we hope to lay the foundation for DPI in a few months,” said University President Timothy Killeen.

The Discovery Partners Institute campus receives $ 230 million of the state’s $ 500 million investment and is located in Chicago’s South Loop in a development area called The 78, so named because property developer Related Midwest is planning it to make city 78th neighborhood.

Pritzker said through another program run by U of I – the Illinois Innovation Network – that the economic impact of the investment will be felt across the country.

Each of the state’s public universities will create specific programs and facilities that are consistent with the innovation, human resource development, and business goals of the Illinois Innovation Network and the Discovery Partners Institute.

Pritzker said that making Illinois a center for innovation would make it more desirable for students specializing in technology to start their careers after college.

“Through the Illinois Innovation Network, DPI’s success is being rolled out across the state on 15 hubs from Chicago to Rockford to Peoria to Edwardsville,” said Pritzker.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the project could be “a game changer” for the city, which would also improve the area around the new facility. She said it would help the city and state keep students after graduation.

“The problem is after we train and train our students … they go,” she said.

She said only about half of the U of I engineering graduates remain in the state, while only 38 percent of the computer science and computer engineering graduates from the university’s Urbana Champaign campus stay in the state after graduating.

“Today is about turning it all over,” she said.

Killeen cited a Boston Consulting Group study of the economic impact that the project will create 48,000 jobs and an economic impact of $ 19 billion in the next 10 years.

According to the website of the Discovery Partners Institute, the programs in the facility initially focus on the existing strengths of our economy: data analysis and processing as well as their applications in the areas of nutrition and agriculture, health and wellness, finance and insurance as well as transport / logistics a strong Fortune 500 presence in the state. “

Government investment will also be augmented by private and university investments, including $ 230 million that have already been raised from U of I fundraisers. The governor’s office released a document with other committed and outstanding non-government funds, totaling more than $ 500 million in private and other state university investments in the DPI facility and the other 14 state hubs.