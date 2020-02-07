Advertisement

Another fashion staple was sold out another day because Meghan Markle wore it first. Typical. But luckily for us the pieces of the duchess are sometimes supplemented, as in the case of the Staud shirt dress by Meghan Markle. Even better, the dress is durable, making it a victory for your pocket and the environment.

During her most recent tour to South Africa in September last year, Markle was seen in Staud’s Millie Maxi dress from the brand’s Spring / Summer 2020 collection. With a bespoke A-line silhouette that looks great on multiple body types, the Staud shirt dress comes in sizes 00-16 and sells for $ 325. The dress is available in camel and black, is as functional as it is stylish, with two chest pockets and a button closure all over the body. Moreover, it is made from 100% recycled nylon.

Meghan Markle is a big fan of environmentally friendly fashion. During the Invictus Games she wore famous Veja sneakers with an organic cotton lining, a sole made of “wild rubber from the Amazon forest” and vegetable tanned leather. Similarly, she chose ethically made and responsibly produced diamond Kimai earrings for her visit to Smart Works in London. Even the Misha Nonoo white button-down shirt Meghan from its own Smart Works collection is sustainable.

When Markle was wearing the Staud dress for the first time, the co-founder of the brand Sarah Staudinger told People: “The eyes of the world are constantly focused on the royal family, so it makes sense that the duchess has put a focus on on sustainability … We are honored that she chose to wear a dress from our brand. “That focus on sustainability is important because fashion remains one of the most important polluting industries in the world.

Whether she goes on another royal tour with Prince Harry or makes sustainability aware through fashion, you can be sure that Meghan Markle will do it all in an accessible style. Her Staud dress can now be purchased on the Staud or Nordstrom website, but we expect it to be sold out soon.

