By Hussein Sayed, Chief Market Strategist at FXTM

The panic seems to be over. US stocks have hit record highs, government bond yields have risen, gold is sold out, and stocks in Asian and European markets are recovering from last week’s sell-off.

Interestingly, no coronavirus vaccine that triggered the sale has yet been discovered. The death toll rose to 563 as of Wednesday evening. Infections continue to increase with 2,987 newly confirmed cases. So what drives risk assets?

Several factors may have been attributed to changes in investor sentiment over the past few days. The latest economic data have shown a revival in global manufacturing and service activities, particularly in the United States.

State-owned Chinese companies are likely to intervene by buying stocks if the markets collapse massively, preventing large investors from selling their holdings. However, central banks and governments are expected to be ready to relax monetary and fiscal policy, which is the main contributor to the recent surge in risk-weighted assets. The People’s Bank of China has already poured billions of dollars into the financial system, and the Thai central bank was the first to lower interest rates in response to the virus outbreak on Wednesday.

China’s announcement overnight to halve tariffs on more than 1,700 U.S. products was the latest factor driving Thursday’s stocks up in Asia. It remains to be seen whether this will lead to a trade agreement between the United States and China in the second phase. However, this measure was sufficient to improve the mood of investors.

Despite all the positive developments on the financial markets, the risks remain high. We still don’t know exactly how the outbreak of the corona virus affects the Chinese or global economy. If China’s growth drops 1-2%, the shock will spread globally and will definitely affect corporate earnings.

While yields on 10-year US government bonds have risen 17 basis points in the past three days after reaching 1.5%, they are still far below what they started at the beginning of the year.

Bond investors need clear evidence that the worst is behind us to start forecasting higher growth, and it is clear that we are not there yet.

Copper is another leading indicator for the business cycle and is still 10% below the mid-January level.

These asset classes need to recover significantly to reflect true optimism. Otherwise we would expect further shocks in share prices.

