Advertisement

Is this the evening on which IT Carlow finally manages to cross the line, the evening on which DJ Carey’s protégés give the college a historic first Fitzgibbon Cup title?

Despite having won the Division 1 League five times since 2014, including this season, the college has not yet been able to translate the league’s success into championships.

Consistently, although IT was Carlow at that time, 2017 was the year in which they wrote their name on the list of honor. This was the only occasion when an IT Carlow team contested the decision maker.

Advertisement

It was Limerick’s Mary Immaculate College that attracted her to the job. These two colleges have emerged from woodworking at different times in the past decade to challenge the traditional elite of competition.

But while Mary I won two victories in 2016 and 2017, IT Carlow is still waiting – and longing – for this groundbreaking final victory.

If no history is written that evening, the tradition has prevailed again. The reigning champion UCC, who is at the top of the already mentioned table of honor with 39 Fitzgibbon Cup wins, wants to win the 40th title at Glasnevin.

“I have no doubt that IT Carlow wants to continue its tradition. We want to continue ours and we’ll see if we can do it on Wednesday, ”said Ray Delaney, the UCC selector.

The path of the UCC to the final was similar to that of the Galway slingshots in 2017, as they had no goals.

Shane Kingston, whose uncle Tom is UCC manager, has the honor to deliver the only green flag that UCC has achieved in their four games so far. His 25th-minute goal in the quarterfinals against UCD is in stark contrast to the 14 goals IT Carlow has scored in the same number of games, including five in the quarterfinals and semi-finals.

But, as Delaney quickly points out, the UCC defense has had very few leaks in the past few weeks. Goalkeeper Shane Hurley, who was hit twice in the above-mentioned UCD game, kept his shirt clean against NUIG, CIT and DCU.

The latter competition, no more than the 2019 semi-final meeting, was decided by a single score, with Mark Coleman cutting a sideline deep into the second half breaks to get the UCC to the decision maker at the expense of the DCU.

“The win over DCU last Saturday showed that we are able to stay on the leash, stay in control in tight games and stay ahead of the game,” said Delaney.

It was the same as last year and it was great to see that the boys didn’t panic and could dig us out of a hole again.

He continued: “The DCU keeper scored three fantastic saves on Saturday. In other games we had chances of goals that we have not yet scored.

“The goalkeepers between the counties just don’t like to be beaten. IT Carlow scored quite a few goals, while we found it quite reasonable to stop.”

“Regarding the finale, it will be about showing up during the day, performing, and hopefully we will come out on the right side of the result.”

Football Show: The double yellow cop-out. Sin am quirks. Protect defenders too. Cork 2010 memories

<noscript><iframe width="100%" height="166" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=https%3a%2f%2fapi.soundcloud.com%2ftracks%2f758229037&auto_play=false&show_artwork=false&color=336699"></noscript>

Advertisement