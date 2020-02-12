Advertisement

John Mulaney’s comic specials read as an evolution of his professional life: New in Town was his first, The Comeback Kid was broadcast after his 2014 Mulaney sitcom was a flop, and Kid Gorgeous, well … more about that later.

Those unfamiliar with his stand-up may have seen one of the many sketches he wrote while working on the weekly sketch show Saturday Night Live, 2008-2012, but his successes have not stopped there.

John Mulaney Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic for Clusterfest

John Mulaney was on stage for “SNL” years after leaving the show

Mulaney was hired for SNL when Seth Meyers was still the lead writer. In fact, Meyers himself called Mulaney with the instruction to say, “I just want to make sure I’m clear that this is just writing.” You would not be in the cast. “

One of Mulaney’s most beloved pieces was his writing for the guest character ‘Weekend Update’ by Bill Hader, Stefon. Part of the charm of the bit was watching Hader struggling not to break (start laughing), a task that became all the more difficult as Mulaney often switched Hader’s lines between dress rehearsal and the final show.

Mulaney finally left his mark on the SNL stage when he returned to host in 2018 and then again in 2019. In his 2018 gig he even went on ‘Weekend Update’ alongside Hader as Stefon’s lawyer.

This time he had to let Hader escape on stage, whispering in his ear: “My girlfriend works at Yoshinoya Beef Bowl.” Yoshinoya Beef Bowl is an often made nice restaurant chain in LA.

John Mulaney goes from “Kid Gorgeous” to Man Gorgeous

Mulaney is known for appearing in a complete suit and tie in his comedy specials and telling himself embarrassing stories about shame, not only from his youth, but also from his adulthood.

He is often ridiculed by others, as well as by himself, because he looks like he is not getting older, a fact that is played hilariously in a digital SNL short. In short, he claims to have audited 44 times for SNL, a confession that is followed by fake audition clips from him from the 1980s.

It is for this reason that a recent Instagram post from him and fellow SNL alum Andy Samberg, has confused fans. In the photo he is in jeans and a t-shirt with rolled up sleeves and he wears a healthy shadow of 5 hours. In stark contrast to his usual boyish appearance, it is a distinctly masculine look that led comedian Jeff Garlin to respond in response: “James Dean.” Different fans respond in accordance.

Other reactions from fans ranged from “John … you know what you do” to “I look respectful.” Some accused him of instituting a “thirst trap,” while this fan best summarized the atmosphere of the transformation and wrote, “You’ve become classically hot.”

Is John Mulaney trying to change his image to get future projects?

Mulaney does not rest on his stand-up and SNL successes. He seems to be constantly on the move, writing new projects and carrying out projects. Last December he released a Netflix special: John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch: A Children’s Musical Comedy Special from a Man with No neither Children nor Musical Ability.

It has also recently been announced that he will play one of the mice that will be turned into a football player into a live-comic musical comedy version of Cinderella that will be released sometime in 2021.

This marks the first jump of the comedian on the big screen, a huge step for many TV actors.

Although the photo may be a fluke, it can also mean that, like many great comedians of the past, he is busy showing a broader picture of himself that he is better castable in future projects. Whatever the reason, Mulaney fans may look back on that photo for a while.

