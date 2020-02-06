Advertisement

Miley Cyrus had a wild 2019 and it looks like 2020 will be just as interesting. The singer is in a glowing relationship after a series of relationships that astonishes her fans and looks for answers.

Yet it seems unlikely that anything this year will be able to beat Cyrus last summer when she made the headlines to the left and right.

Strangely enough, much of the drama that took place in the last part of 2019 can be traced back to a very unique birthday gift she gave to reality TV star Brody Jenner.

What gift did Miley Cyrus give Brody Jenner?

Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter just broke up in August 2019 after a short one-year marriage. That didn’t stop Carter and her rumored romantic partner, Miley Cyrus, from sending Brody Jenner a huge gift box on his birthday with all kinds of marijuana products, including a weed bouquet.

Cyrus, a famous devotee of marijuana, probably had a hand in writing the gift message, with the text: “Brody, WEED would like to wish you a happy birthday! Love you! Miley + Kaitlynn. “

It was certainly bizarre that Carter and Cyrus would send Jenner a gift from the two of them, especially given that Carter and Jenner were fresh off a break.

Yet it sent a message to fans everywhere that there was no real hostility between them and that Carter and Jenner were more than capable of advancing in a friendly way – even with Carter’s brand new romance with Cyrus.

The short-lived relationship between Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter

The flirtation of Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter was short-lived, but probably the most discussed connection last summer. The two, who had been friends for a long time before things became romantic, were photographed on August 11, the same day that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announced their divorce.

After a week’s holiday together, Cyrus and Carter went back to California. Around the same time, they sent Brody Jenner his birthday gift for weed bouquets.

During the remainder of August and well into September, Cyrus and Carter were seen all over Los Angeles, going out on date nights and often making love in public. There were even some reports that the two were withdrawn together.

Yet the romance was remarkably short-lived. Towards the end of September, news broke out that Carter and Cyrus had split up and continued their lives in a friendly manner.

Who is Miley Cyrus dating now?

Just a few weeks after Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter split up, the pop singer was spotted with another hot young star – former Disney Channel star Cody Simpson. Cyrus and Simpson had been friends for years and it seems like things finally became romantic.

At the beginning of October Cyrus and Simpson saw each other kissing in an eatery, and only a few days later the two confirmed their relationship.

Since then, Cyrus and Simpson have been inseparable. The two spent the holidays together, apparently confirming their status as a legitimate couple and even got tattoos together and dressed in matching Halloween costumes. Although it is not clear how long their relationship will last, there is no reason to believe that Simpson and Cyrus will soon be parting.

As for Brody Jenner, he went out with Josie Canseco for a while, but the two are reportedly no longer together. Perhaps there is room for Jenner and Carter to reunite in the future.

After all, they have proven that they have the ability to easily return from any sticky situation.

