Advertisement

Although Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory was over, Rob Dyrdek himself was already on his next MTV money machine, Ridiculousness. The viral comic clip show was first broadcast in 2011 and is still strong at the time of this writing, with both Dyrdek and Chanel West Coast as co-hosts.

While many fans flocked to the bustling persona of West Coast, she naturally also had some no-sayers. In a particularly heated episode of Ridiculousness, the co-host found himself in a live TV fight with radio personality, Charlamagne Tha God, after calling her a “wack rapper.” The result? West Coast immediately replied, “You can have opinions, but that doesn’t mean they’re right,” before they added, “Lil Wayne, who co-signed Drake and Nicki Minaj, is the same person who co-signed me. I I won a BET prize with Young Money, I have songs with the French Montana, YG, Ty Dolla Sign, Snoop Dogg. “While Charlamagne laughed, the west coast wavered and the clip naturally went viral.

Advertisement

A few days later it looked surprising that it was all water under the bridge. “I feel good, it’s all love,” West Coast told TMZ, adding, “We sometimes get a little upset, a little insecure, and sometimes we get out of it … It’s all love, he is a funny guy, and, you know, he has only strengthened my views and followers. “

Advertisement