CAIRO – The interim Sudanese government announced Thursday that it has reached agreement with families of victims of the 2000 attack on the USS Cole in Yemen to remove the African country from the U.S. terrorism list and improve relations with the West.

At the time of the October 12, 2000 attack in Aden’s Yemeni port, in which 17 seafarers were killed and more than three dozen injured, Sudan was accused of assisting Al-Qaida, who assumed responsibility for the attack.

Today, the Sudanese interim authorities urgently want to lift sanctions associated with listing the United States as a state sponsor of terror. The Sudanese Ministry of Justice said that the agreement was signed with the families of the victims last Friday, but the statement did not contain any details about the agreement.

There was no immediate comment from Washington.

Sudanese information minister and interim government spokesman Faisal Saleh told The Associated Press that Justice Minister Nasr-Eddin Abdul-Bari traveled to Washington last week to sign the contract, which included compensation for the wounded and killed.

He said the numbers could not be released as the government is still in negotiations to reach a similar agreement with families of victims of the 1998 bombings on US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania.