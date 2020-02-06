Advertisement

By Burt Constable

[email protected]

Advertisement

Of course, you can still drop by the local library to get a wonderful book. But the patrons of the Sugar Grove Public Library visited their Library of Wonderful Things to discover more unusual items such as a waffle iron, a selfie stick, mobile Wi-Fi hotspots, a punch bowl, an air compressor and much more Snow cone machine, microscope, karaoke -Machine, Roku streaming TV, cookie cutter or ukulele.

“We have trouble spots, Roku, the laminator, a Kindle, binoculars and the telescope,” says Char Buerger, who visits the library with her husband Mike, daughter Isabella, 13, and sons Logan, 11, Vinny. 6 and Gabe, 3. “We are always there and get something else.”

Isabelle used the laminator to coat parts of a memory game she designed for an early childhood classroom project. While Logan was playing summer football, this meant many car rides, where Buerger used the hot spot to stay connected to the Internet.

“When my children start doing their homework in the car on their way home from school, they connect to the hot spots,” says Buerger.

While some believed that the internet would harm libraries what the asteroid did to dinosaurs, libraries are currently competing against them. A new Gallup poll proclaims library visits as the most common cultural activity among Americans. Respondents said they go to the library an average of 10.5 times a year – almost twice as often as movie visitors (5.3 times a year) and more than just sporting events (4.7 times a year), Live theater or music events (4 times a year) or museums or casinos (2.5 times a year).

In the wonderful wall of the Sugar Grove Public Library, visitors can try out, for example, mobile WiFi hotspots, an air compressor, cookie cutters, a waffle maker or a ukulele, says Shannon Halikias, director of the library.

– Brian Hill | Staff photographer

According to director Shannon Halikias, circulation in the Sugar Grove library has increased by 40 percent since 2016. Visitors visit the Library of Wonderful on average 42 items per month.

“We’ve been thinking a lot about the first wave of things. I think it’s part of our mission,” says Halikias.

“If you have a birthday party and are looking for entertainment, you can watch a karaoke machine,” she adds.

The punch bowl (donated by a resident) and the snow cone machine could also be a fun addition.

A lot of homework is online these days. “Not every family can afford the Internet,” says Halikias. The mobile hotspots offer families free internet for home use or a road trip.

“It’s very popular with parents at home,” she says through the microscope. “The air compressor is pretty cool because you don’t think a library would have it.” A flat tire or other car emergency could be fixed with a trip to the library. “I’m actually going to plug in a few jumper cables,” says Halikias, noting that a few visitors have left the library to discover dead batteries this winter.

These binoculars by Shannon Halikias, director of the Sugar Grove Public Library, are among the unusual items that visitors can purchase at the Library of Wonderful Things.

– Brian Hill | Staff photographer

Some of the items available are designed for “cultural enrichment and education” while others are “quirky and fun,” she says. They are all supposed to broaden the horizon.

“I am thrilled to see what children can do when they have resources and support,” says Halikias. Her sons Lio (16) and Luke (14) are enthusiastic library visitors. Lio recorded a rap in a studio in a Naperville library and noted that she would like to add this option to the Sugar Grove library so users can record music or host podcasts.

The library has applied for a construction grant from the state to improve the building, but Halikias says the library is also on the lookout for donations to the Library of Wonderful. Adaptive technology and devices such as wheelchairs or crutches are also on the wish list, as is a chocolate fondue fountain, a posthole digger, a sewing machine and fishing rods.

It can be fun to try new things.

“My husband actually tried the ukulele,” says Buerger and decides for the children to gently evaluate his performance. “They all have a kick.”

Advertisement