February 11, 2020 6:32 pm

Kris Crocker

SPOKANE, Wash. – It was a shame to see the sun go down on a MAGNIFICENT Tuesday. Most of the day the sky was clear and the heights reached almost 50 °. The dry, loose winter weather will continue on Wednesday, but there will still be a few clouds and it will also be a little cooler. Heights are reached in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

Our next chance for rainy weather moves on Thursday evening with the possibility of rain and snow until Friday. During the weekend, a stronger, wetter storm will hit the region. Moderate to heavy snowfalls can be expected in the mountains. There may be moderate to heavy accumulation of wet snow in the valleys, but the timing is not yet certain. It can also rain for several hours. The weekend system could also bring strong winds with gusts to 45 miles per hour.

Despite the variety of weather types, our temperatures remain fairly constant in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s, which is roughly the average.

