The Supreme Court on Friday postponed the hearing in the appeal filed by the Central and Delhi Governments that contested a Delhi Supreme Court ruling that refused to execute the four death row convicts in the rape postponed in Delhi 2012.

A bank led by Judge R. Banumathi found that the Delhi Supreme Court had given seven days to complete the appeals and that the Supreme Court should wait a few more days for the convicts to continue pursuing the remedies.

The bank therefore kept the matter for the February 11 hearing and declined to notify the convicts.

Prosecutor General Tushar Mehta, who stood for the central government, informed the court that one of the convicts, Pawan Gupta, still had to submit his requests for salvation or mercy. He argued that it was a calculated plan for convicts to postpone their execution in order to later have the death penalty converted due to the delay in execution.

A 2014 Supreme Court ruling identified delaying the suspension of a death sentence as one of the reasons for converting the death penalty to life imprisonment.

“Pawan Gupta can be stuck without a petition for five years, and then all four can appear in court for late suspension, as specified in the Shatrughan Chauhan judgment,” Mehta told the court.

The Delhi Supreme Court on February 5 rejected an application by the center to hang at least two of the four convicts who had exhausted all of their legal options. The Supreme Court had cited a Supreme Court ruling in an “unfortunate” case in which, after the execution of a convict, the co-accused’s death sentence was converted into a death sentence.

“The convicted Mukesh (who was the first to file a petition for mercy) cannot be disadvantageously separated from the similarly placed convicts simply because he followed his remedies sincerely and seriously,” judge Suresh Kumar Kait of the Delhi Supreme Court ruled.

Hours after the Supreme Court made its decision, the central government and the government of Delhi had appealed to the Supreme Court to contest the decision.

In its appeal against the Delhi Supreme Court ruling of February 5, the center and government of Delhi informed the Supreme Court that the law does not require that all death sentences in one case be executed simultaneously.

They argued that there is no legal obstacle to the execution of convicts on death row who have exhausted their remedies, although co-convicts who were convicted in the same case have not used all of their remedies.

The petition indicated that a convict who has exhausted all of his legal remedies cannot frustrate the law’s mandate just because a co-sentenced man’s petitions for mercy are pending with the president and another co-sentenced person has decided not to even submit the petition.

