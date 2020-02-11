Advertisement

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought a government statement in Delhi on a plea by a survivor of an acid attack that claims the chemical is still readily available in the capital, despite the Supreme Court’s instructions to regulate its sale.

A bank of Supreme Judge D N Patel and Judge C Hari Shankar asked the Delhi government to comment on an affidavit to respond to the petition calling for a ban on acid sales in the national capital.

The 37-year-old Shaheen Malik also claimed in her plea that the legal provisions on the sale of acid were not implemented by the authorities here.

Malik, who has survived an acid attack, has claimed that acid is readily available over the counter in Delhi retail stores.

It has sought to properly implement the Delhi Poisons Possession and Sales Rules, 2015, which restrict the sale of acid in the state capital.

The petitioner also argued that the Laxmi Agarwal judgment in its top court issued guidelines regarding the ban and regulation on the sale of acid, but they were not implemented.

