General hospital is back in the highest gear after being convicted for weeks because of the hearings with accusations. Now that everything is back on schedule, an actor gives an idea of ​​what to expect, including why he is training more.

Maurice Benard (Sonny) and William deVry (Julian) on “General Hospital”

Todd Wawrychuk / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

William DeVry’s earlier soap work and his role as Julian Jerome

DeVry took over the role of Julian Jerome in 2013 and has since portrayed the actors. Casting DeVry in the role was not a surprising choice at all, because he is a soap opera veteran and previously had several soap roles during the day.

He portrayed Michael Cambias on All My Children from 2003-2004 and Storm Logan on The Bold and the Beautiful from 2006-2008 and 2012.

At the General Hospital, the character of Julian Jerome was first introduced in 1998, played by Jason Culp. The actor remained in the role until 1990. In 2013, the character was introduced with DeVry. The character is the son of crime boss Victor Jerome and the brother of Evan Jerome and Olivia St. John. Julian and Olivia fought in the late 1980s / early 1990s for control of the crime syndicate.

The character, such as DeVry, returned to the show in early 2010 to bring the Jerome crime family back with his younger half-sister, Ava Jerome, portrayed by Maura West. He came to town as Derek Wells but turned out to be Julian. He and Ava have a love-hate relationship as brothers and sisters and Julian becomes rivals with Sonny Corinthos, in which Ava is involved at one point.

The majority of Julian’s romantic history during the DeVry era was with Olivia Falconeri and Alexis Davis. Julian and Olivia have a son, Leo Falconeri, and the biological father of Alexis’ daughter, Sam Morgan.

Why William DeVry works more for his story

The star of the General Hospital recently revealed that, like many other actors, he often has to be shirtless and he explained the reason why.

He wrote in an Instagram post: “Guys. Can I only say that training is sometimes bad !!! This week was tough. As I like to say, motivation is fleeting. Inspiration can last a lifetime. What is your inspiration?! Oh and I had to work out (sic). Two love scenes in one week at GH. Rough life I know. Someone has to do well !! “

Fans guess who it could be. Many hope it’s Alexis, but some think it might be the re-introduced Brook Lynn Ashton, now depicted by Amanda Setton. Could it be both? We should know soon.

General hospital is broadcast on ABC on weekdays.

