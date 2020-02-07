Advertisement

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Auto Expo opened to the public on Thursday, and over 300 vehicles will take over downtown Syracuse this weekend!

Central New Yorkers can experience the latest technologies for the automotive industry, efficiency, safety, comfort and style for work and leisure.

“They are able to do this with very little pressure. There is no sale at the auto show, so it is only a good opportunity to see the new models and features,” said Mark Walker, sales and leasing consultant at Honda City.

Keep an eye out for local wines and craft beers at the fair on Saturday afternoons, and a family ticket for four will cost $ 20 on Sunday.

