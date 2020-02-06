Advertisement

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 / 4:52 AM EST

/ Updated: February 6, 2020 / 4:52 a.m. EST

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Auto Expo is parked in the oncenter. It is one of the oldest automobile fairs in the country. Hundreds of vehicles are on display and are equipped with the latest technologies.

The show changed gear on Wednesday night for a charity preview that raised money for local nonprofits.

It was the 22nd year and counted for the charity preview

“It is wonderful to see how the event is growing. I came to the very first event and it was a very small gathering right outside these doors and we did a lot of the same things. We got together, looked at nice cars and ate food, but it was a really small gathering. But it has really turned out to be very special, and it’s fantastic to have over 2,000 people in one evening and raise $ 300,000 for local nonprofits, ”said Jim Barr, vice president and general manager of Crest Dealerships.

Those who bought a ticket chose the charity they want to spend the money on, and a total of 16 charities will benefit from the event.

The Auto Expo runs until Sunday.

