Advertisement

BEIRUT – Syrian government forces invaded a strategic city in the country’s last rebel stronghold after violent clashes with opposition fighters on Thursday, despite Turkey sending reinforcements to curb the offensive, Syrian state media reported.

President Bashar Assad’s advance into towns and villages in the northwestern province of Idlib in just over two months caused more than half a million people to be displaced, leading to a humanitarian disaster in the region with many internally displaced people. It has also angered Turkey and risked a military confrontation between Turkish and Syrian troops.

Advertisement

The city of Saraqeb near the Turkish border has been a center of intense fighting for days. Opposition fighters displaced government soldiers on Wednesday, while Turkey sent in new reinforcements on Thursday, threatening to force Syrian forces to withdraw by the end of the month.

The city lies at the crossroads of two major highways, one connecting the capital Damascus to the north and the other connecting the west and east of the country.

State news agency SANA and state television Al-Ikhbariya said Syrian army units had infiltrated the city before dark and searched for remaining fighters and explosives.

The Syrian army had previously besieged the city, and at least four Turkish military posts built to protect Saraqeb from the advance were also besieged.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war surveillance group, said army units had entered Saraqeb but had not yet gained control.

The video recorded by The Associated Press showed rebel fighters hurling grenades at government forces from the city of Binnish northwest of Saraqeb. Fighters piled artillery shells and burned tires.

“Today we’re burning tires for the war that hits the city of Binnish,” said an unknown fighter, promising to defeat anyone who tried to penetrate the city. “Let them come here and we’ll stamp each other on the head one by one,” he added.

The governmental lead came on Monday after a rare clash between Turkish and Syrian armed forces, in which seven Turkish soldiers and one Turkish civilian member of the military, as well as 13 Syrian soldiers, were killed.

In Moscow, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that in a northern Syrian province, besides Turkish soldiers, Russian soldiers had been killed without saying when the incident occurred or how many were killed. The ministry blamed “terrorists” for the deaths.

Russia is a key supporter of Assad’s armed forces, while Turkey supports insurgents who are fighting against its government.

Syrian troops have been advancing to the country’s last rebel stronghold since December, spanning the province of Idlib and parts of nearby Aleppo. In some of these rebel-held areas, Turkish troops are deployed to monitor an earlier ceasefire that has since collapsed.

The United Nations Special Representative for Syria, Geir Pedersen, called for an urgent and ongoing ceasefire, restrictions on support for terrorist groups, “serious exploration of an increased international presence with the consent of the Syrian authorities” and serious efforts to combat terrorism by foreign fighters.

“What we are seeing now creates the very real prospect of a bloody and protracted last stand at the Turkish border with serious ramifications for the civilian population – and the risk of foreign terrorist fighters being dispersed and the ongoing uprising afterwards,” he warned at an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council convened by Britain, France and the United States.

The Syrian offensive to reclaim rebel-occupied areas in the northwest has led to a humanitarian crisis since the beginning of December in which, according to the United Nations, more than 580,000 civilians have fled turkey. According to the World Health Organization, at least 53 health facilities have stopped working in the region.

US humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock said the “humanitarian catastrophe” has increased significantly as shelling and air strikes on dozens of communities have forced civilians “to move north and west into the ever-smaller enclave of non-governmental groups is checked “. This area is “dramatically overcrowded” and “needs are growing exponentially”, with hundreds of thousands of civilians at risk in addition to those who have fled since December, he said.

‘Time is running out. The front line is now a few miles from Idlib City, the largest urban center in the northwest, ”said Lowcock.

Turkey has set up four military posts to prevent Syrian government forces from invading Idlib, the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. Turkish troops were said to have “flagrantly violated” the Syrian border and were stationed in several areas, including the villages of Binnish, Taftanaz and Maaret Musreen.

Around 3 million people live in the province of Idlib, many of whom have been displaced from other parts of Syria due to past violence.

The European Union called for an end to the fighting on Thursday and for the warring parties to admit aid workers and aid to the region.

“Bombings and other attacks on civilians in northwestern Syria must stop,” said EU foreign policy official Josep Borrell and EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic in a statement.

You said that the EU, a major donor of development aid, would continue to provide aid, but that “unhindered, safe and secure access” was needed.

The observatory said Syrian fighters attacked a military airfield in Taftanaz village on Thursday, where Turkish troops have recently been stationed.

The observatory said Syrian rebels later launched an attack on the village of Nairab under the cover of intense Turkish artillery, which Syrian troops had captured earlier this week.

According to the citizen journalist Taher al-Omar, who is embedded in the militants on the outskirts of the village, the insurgents have carried out at least one suicide attack with an armored personnel carrier manipulated with explosives.

The Turkish leaders have repeatedly called on Russia to “rein in” Syrian government forces.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov replied on Thursday that Russia was concerned about the concentration of insurgent groups in Idlib and their ongoing activities. ‘

Peskov said the Kremlin does not rule out a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the situation in Syria.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said a delegation from Russia would soon enter Turkey to discuss the situation after the attack on Turkish soldiers. He said that a follow-up meeting between Erdogan and Putin could also take place “if necessary”.

___

Associate press clerk Bassem Mroue reported on this story in Beirut and AP author Daria Litvinova from Moscow. AP authors Suzan Fraser from Ankara, Turkey, Sarah El Deeb from Beirut and Edith M. Lederer from the United Nations contributed to this report.

Advertisement