Advertisement

It is common for drama to bubble within the boundaries of the bachelor house, but in the case of Victoria Fuller, most of the research she is currently facing comes from outside the reality dating series. This is largely because the work of Victoria F. for the bachelor has quickly become the subject of much controversy over the past week, which has prompted her to undergo a lot of recoil.

Like several other participants in the show, one of Victoria F.’s chosen career paths includes occasional modeling. And although that is usually not a problem, it recently surfaced online that one of the campaigns that Victoria F. has modeled for was an advertising campaign called ‘Marlin Lives Matter’, with clothing bearing the slogan ‘White Lives Matter’. Other slogans such as “Blue Lives Matter” and even the associated flag design were also presented during the campaign as a way to promote the project of white and blue marlins, while the Black Lives Matter movement was also not respected and mocked.

In the light of this information, Cosmopolitan magazine decided to write their March digital issue in which both Victoria F. and Peter would be on the cover, without the magazine’s brand being associated with the White Lives Matter in any way. movement. “We are in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, and any cause that fights to put an end to injustice for people of color,” said editor in chief Jessica Pels in a statement on the Cosmopolitan website.

Advertisement

Francisco Roman / Walt Disney Television / Getty Images

Peter has since come to the defense of Victoria F. on the issue and has asked viewers to give her a chance and not let her previous actions dictate how they feel about her in the show. “I just hope people can form their opinion of her based on what they see between the two of us and her time in the show,” he said as he appeared in the Build series. “She’s not perfect, I’m not perfect, nobody’s perfect, but yes, that’s all I can really say about that.”

Despite what Peter hopes, it is not something that viewers can easily put aside and forget. Yet modeling is not the only work that Victoria F. has done in the real world, and fortunately they seem to be a lot less controversial.

According to Marie Claire, her now deleted LinkedIn page stated that she was a recruiter at TEKsystems and also served as a substitute teacher for the Virginia Beach public school system. However, her biography on ABC and Instagram indicates that she is now a medical sales representative, although it remains unclear whether it will work full-time. Her ABC bio also states that she works part-time in a yoga studio, so maybe both jobs are part-time, otherwise it’s hard to see how she could fit this into her schedule.

It is clear that Victoria F. likes to be busy if she does not fight for love on national television.

Advertisement