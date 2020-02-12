Advertisement

The magical 2019 season of the LSU Tigers, which ended with a victory in the national championships, is partly attributed to the passing game coordinator Joe Brady.

Brady, who left Baton Rouge after a season to become the Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator, came to LSU after serving as an offensive analyst with the New Orleans Saints. The perception is that Brady helped the Tigers’ offense to evolve into a juggernaut (land with 48.4 points per game), thanks to his innovative use of RPOs.

Steve Ensminger was the offensive coordinator of LSU and mentioned most of the pieces, but Brady had a significant influence on the Tigers playbook.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron had a lot of confidence in Ensminger, but he wanted to improve the Tigers’ attack and take it to a higher level. That’s why he brought Brady to Baton Rouge.

The Tennessee Vols are in a similar situation in 2020.

Jeremy Pruitt has faith in offensive coordinator Jim Chaney, but he also wants the infringement of the Vols to constantly evolve.

It is therefore no surprise that UT employs its own version of Joe Brady, albeit in the form of two people.

Joe Osovet, a former off-the-field coach who was recently promoted to a tight coach, is somewhat of the RPO godfather. He started using RPOs in the early 2000s, well before they stormed the NFL.

The other half of Tennessee’s RPO comparison is Chip Long, the former Notre Dame offensive coordinator who recently joined the Vols as an offensive analyst.

Long was released from Notre Dame, not because he had done badly, but mainly because Brian Kelly no longer thought he fit well in South Bend. Long is known as a demanding coach (Kelly too), so maybe the two coaches have collided a bit.

Either way, Long is another coach who often uses RPOs to shoot shots across the field (which should help bring Jim Chaney’s violation to the next level). Game prep and opponent-specific RPO concepts are a big reason why Long was successful in Memphis and Notre Dame.

In the only season of Long (2016) as the offensive coordinator at Memphis, he led the Tigers to number 15 in the nation. In 2019, Long de Notre Dame helped an average of 36.8 points per game (No. 13 in the nation).

Chaney, just like Ensminger at LSU, is still the game caller in Tennessee. It remains his violation.

But Osovet and Long will provide input and help in planning a game (and probably updating the UT playbook).

Jeremy Pruitt understands that violations can quickly become stale. That is why he created an innovative spirit among staff to help Chaney. And to ensure that the Tennessee violation continues to lead the way.

Featured image via Reinhold Matay-VS TODAY Sport

