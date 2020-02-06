Advertisement

Tesla’s Model Y is the company’s first compact electric crossover utility vehicle. Tesla recently announced that it has improved the SUV’s energy efficiency. Now the official EPA rating confirms this.

The SUV’s energy rating is 121 MPGe for combined driving in the city and on the motorway. This includes 129 MPGe in the city and 112 MPGe on the highway. The EPA rating states that the vehicle has a range of 315 miles on a single charge – making it the most energy-efficient small SUV crossover in the United States.

Due to the ongoing technical advancement of Model Y (AWD) all-wheel drive, we were able to increase the maximum EPA range from 280 miles to 315 miles compared to our previous estimate. This extends Model Y’s leadership position as the world’s most energy-efficient electric SUV.

Advertisement

The new product line for both the Y Long Range Dual Motor and Y Performance models can be ordered on the Tesla website before the start date in March.

Source: Electrek

Advertisement