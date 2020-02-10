Advertisement

News releases reveal that the FBI has considered establishing a personal connection between an FBI staff member and a member of Vice President Mike Pence’s staff to further his controversial investigation into the unsubstantiated and ultimately discredited allegations of collusion between Russia and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

The SMS messages in question were an exchange between the ashamed FBI agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page, the notorious SMS duo, who had previously been reported to be romantically involved.

The detail was buried in a three-sentence footnote, footnote 480, on page 344 of the Justice Department’s previously published 476-page Inspector General report on the FBI collusion investigation known as Crossfire Hurricane in Russia.

A section of the report documents how James Comey’s FBI provided unclassified counterintelligence intelligence to transition teams for the Trump and Clinton campaigns, including a Pence briefing on September 9, 2016.

A footnote reveals the presence of text messages between Page and Strzok, suggesting that the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane team is investigating Trump and considering using a Pence employee for the questionable Russia collusion probe.

The footnote reads:

As of November 2016, we identified text messages between Strzok and Lisa Page suggesting that the FBI was considering using a link between a former Pence employee and an FBI employee to further investigate the Crossfire hurricane. We asked SSA1 about it. He said that he had been told the connection, but that he did not know the FBI agent personally, and that he had not changed his approach to Pence’s FBI safety statement because of the connection. He also said that he could not remember any discussions about the use of the compound to promote the Crossfire Hurricane investigation, and we found no evidence that it was used.

SSA1 refers to a senior member of the Crossfire Hurricane team.

A separate 2018 Department of Justice IG report on FBI email investigation, Hillary Clinton, described an exceptional communication system between Page and former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe that circumvented the normal chain of command to address important ones Provide information about the agency’s investigation to Clinton’s email server. The communication method involved Strzok sending information about McCinton to McCabe via Page, the report said.

The revelation that the FBI has considered employing a Pence employee follows a report from Breitbart News last week that documents that the FBI team has investigated Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 White House presidential election.

FBI sources include a person who was in direct contact with Trump and was used by an FBI agent to “gain insight into the incoming Trump administration.”

Another source has been described as a voluntary source that provided the FBI team with large amounts of documents when investigating Trump.

Another FBI source held a position in the Trump campaign, and another was described as a “supporter” of Trump. Another source was documented as a participant in a private meeting with Trump.

